$!Time to make that backyard staycation-worthy

With so many families stuck at home, and the weather finally starting to warm up, now is a prime time to pick up a new project—and expand your home’s living spaces to the outdoors. Here are some ways you can make your home staycation-worthy with some help from Athenia Mason Supply:
1. Bring your living room outside
Let’s face it: all of our homes are feeling a little cramped right now with the whole family there all day long. Create additional living space and find a little zen outdoors with a Cambridge Outdoor Fireplace kit.
2. Get that garden going
Everyone’s gardening these days to spruce up their yards and grow some healthy food at home. Athenia Mason Supply has all of the top soil, mulch, gravel, and decorative stones you need to finally get that perfectly manicured backyard garden.
3. Build a fire pit
Because roasting marshmallows, making s’mores, and hanging around a fire can make home feel like a camping trip. It’s a new, fun activity that gets the whole family outside and engaged. Choose from one of Athenia Mason Supply’s many options.
4. Dining Out(side)
Too many cooks in the kitchen? Build one outside. The pros at Athenia Mason Supply will help you find the perfect outdoor kitchen kit to meet your property’s space and needs. Bring restaurant-style dining home by enjoying meals in a new, beautiful outdoor setting.