Your hero will be swept out of office

Jonathan Leroux obviously has a huge man-crush on Donald Trump, based on his recent letter. However, Jon, most of us know what Trump really is.

He's a racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, disgrace of an alleged president. He has repeatedly and pathologically lied to the American people. He has violated virtually every clause of the Constitution he took an oath to defend. He has shirked all of his responsibilities to the American people.

And yet you, like a fawning lover, swoon over his lack of accountability. You probably subscribe to the theory that COVID-19 is a liberal plot to make Trump look bad.

On Nov. 3, you will be heartbroken when your hero is swept out of government, soon to be followed by a prison cell for crimes against humanity.

Walmart has crying towels available.

Michael Schnackenberg

Newton