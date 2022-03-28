Will we lose our quality of life?

To the Editor:

Looming over the citizens of Sparta Township is the prospect of two very large warehouses to be built on Demarest Road, close to Route 15. The two warehouses (880,000 square feet) will have 181 truck bays plus 47 parking spaces for cars and will be operating 24-7. Demarest Road is two lanes and Route 15, as many of us know well, is already a busy highway, especially in the early morning and the later commuting hours.

The result of this development, if it happens, will inevitably be poorer air quality and increased noise pollution from the greater traffic and truck exhaust. This will affect not only Sparta residents but those of neighboring towns.

Even more crucial, the warehouses will sit over a precious source of water for Sparta residences, the Germany Flats aquifer. Our water has been pure and clean until now.

Are there any true benefits from this development? I think not. We have been privileged to enjoy the beauty of our land and the cleanliness of our water and air. For many, this was a primary reason for living and moving here. I’m reminded, as in too many instances, once these precious resources are lost, they can never be fully restored.

Are you ready to lose your quality of life?

Hattie Stone

Sparta