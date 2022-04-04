Why I’m not running for re-election

I am announcing today (March 21) that I will not seek re-election to the General Assembly in 2023. It is truly an honor to serve the residents of Sussex, Warren, and Morris counties. In fact, today is the ninth anniversary of my initial swearing-in.

This past year has brought profound changes to my personal life. My father passed away and my sister, Lori, retired from our family business, Space Farms Zoo and Museum. These events have placed more responsibilities upon me as we look to continue operating our family business into the next generation. After a deep reflection, I feel my complete attention will ultimately be needed running our family’s business.

I do intend to fully serve through my current legislative term. I owe it to the residents who have put their trust in me as their state legislative representative and I look forward to continuing to work for their interests in Trenton for the remainder of my time in the General Assembly.

I take great pride in being the only farmer in the State Legislature and serving on the Assembly Agriculture Committee. As a proud small business owner, I take my service very seriously on the Assembly Labor Committee working to balance the needs of both employers and employees.

It is my pleasure to serve with so many of my colleagues in the State Legislature and I am particularly grateful for my service alongside and friendship with my district mates, Senator Steve Oroho and Assemblyman Hal Wirths. I also am very proud of the employees of my district office staff. Together we help so many people and their importance to our residents was never more felt than during the pandemic.

I always appreciate when people drop by my place of business or visit our joint district office to ask for help with a problem, or if a constituent stops me at a store to discuss an issue. I look forward to continuing to meet with and assist residents until I leave office in January 2024.

I have many people to thank who helped me throughout the years, obviously too many to mention. But I want to say a very special thank you to my wife, Jill, my son, Hunter, and his wife, Caitlin, and my daughters, Lindsey and Kelsey. We all look forward to the birth of my first grandchild in the upcoming weeks and the next chapter in our family’s lives.

NJ Assemblyman Parker Space (R-24)

Wantage