To the Editor:

This is in response to Sue Speck, who last week wrote that anyone who voted for President-elect Biden is somehow not American.

Hey Sue, I supported someone who has devoted his life to public service, whose policies are decidedly not Socialist (as if it would be a bad thing if they were), and is not a racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, immoral man-child.

You supported a man who has proven that he cares not one bit about anything but his own ego and the whims of dictators. So who is the real American?

Michael Schnackenberg

Newton