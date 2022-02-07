Voice your support for Vernon’s opportunity on Feb. 14

To the Editor:

There is a controversy in the town of Vernon.

With the legalization of adult use cannabis in NJ, and the retail landscape dramatically changing, there is an opportunity for Vernon to protect our minors and provide a secure environment for our adults, and for Vernon Township to be financially secure for the future with the partnership of the Segal’s of Healthy Thymes Market, The Shryne Group and Vernon Township.

We encourage you to go on line and look up information about The Shryne Group — and how Shryne integrates and invests into the communities they serve. They uplift every community they have the opportunity to be in. They are the gold standard!

Up to three dispensaries are allowed in Vernon. There was an ordinance passed that prohibits a dispensary to be within 2000 ft. of a school, the PAL building, a ballfield or other park.

Healthy Thymes Market building’s property line (as the crow flies) is 340 feet from the proposed bicycle pump track property line through the woods and rough terrain.

If you were to drive from the pump track to Healthy Thymes Market, it is over 2,100 feet.

We have asked the town council to consider an amendment or change to the ordinance to allow this opportunity for Vernon to move forward.

We would like to address some of the concerns that have come to our attention:

1) Security: There would be a guard at the door to check all ID’s and no one under 21 will be allowed into the building. No children, no grandchildren. ID’s are also rechecked at time of purchase. No loitering in the parking lot or on the premises is permitted.

There are numerous cameras surveying in and around the property at all times.

2) Consumption: State law prohibits the consumption of these products in public, in a car, or anywhere other than your home.

3) Oder Control Plan / Environmental Impact Plan: Each cannabis business is required to implement an odor control plan and environmental impact plan. Shryne has a proven plan in place that will contain the odor and not cause negative impact to the environment.

4) Signage: State law prohibits any inappropriate window signs, door signs, street signs, or any kind of advertisement on the outside of the building or street. Only the name of the dispensary is allowed. No one will be able to tell what is sold inside from the outside of the building.

5) Safety: State law requires testing of all products to be grown organically free of all pesticides, herbicides and fungicides, and to be free of any heavy metals. And THC percentages are regulated by the state and labeled on every product so a person would know exactly how much is in the product they purchase.

Also, because of our concerns about further protecting our children, we are proud to fund and to support an ongoing drug abuse and drug awareness program through the school system in Vernon. We hope to have that implemented with guidance from the powers that be at the schools and the police.

Why is this partnership opportunity so important to Vernon Township?

1) Increased property tax value of the Healthy Thymes building goes to the township

2) Increased sales tax revenue back to the township

3) Up to 2 percent additional tax on gross sales back to the township

4) With the prospective of more businesses coming into our town, our resident’s real estate becomes even more valuable, as more people would enjoy living in Vernon’s communities.

5) Last but not least, The Shryne Group has offered a LOI (Letter Of Intent, approved by the mayor and the township attorney) offering a minimum of $175,000 per year for the township to use to support, build or maintain any community amenities such as the pump track, a band shell, parking for our trails and parks, downtown revitalization, or a program implemented to lower the risk of drug use by minors, or anything else that our town residents and council feel it’s needed for.

Also, because of our of concerns of further protecting our children, we are investigating funding and support of an ongoing drug awareness and drug abuse program through the school system in Vernon. We hope to have this implemented as soon as possible.

What does this mean for HTM?

1) We will continue to provide the excellent service and product knowledge you have come to expect from us, just in a new way – we would move to an online market and/or a smaller location in town.

2) Dr. Dani will still be available and continue to provide education and ongoing individualized support.

3) We will continue to manufacture high quality, trusted supplements.

4) We are currently in the process of moving to an online store regardless of what happens with Shryne.

Why is the Healthy Thymes Building so important?

1) To receive a license (from the state) in a town, a company needs to partner with locals who have connected with and invested in their town.

2) Licenses are awarded to local businesses that are minority or women owned.

3) Dr. Dani Segal has always had majority shares of the business and building of Healthy Thymes Market for over 32 years – certainly an investment in our community!

So, we are very excited for this opportunity for our town and the residents, as well as many residences who expressed their excitement. We hope we addressed the concerns that were brought to our attention. If you have any questions or other concerns, we welcome you to email us at store@healthythymes.com

The town council is voting on the amendment Monday evening, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. We encourage you to come to voice your support that evening.

The Segal & Shryne Group Partnership

Vernon