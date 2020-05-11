Vernon United Methodist seeks ideas for children's activities

Hi parents. I hope you are doing well and I hope you are staying safe! We miss you and your children! We have been reviewing Sunday School support literature and we will try to keep your child engaged with having an active relationship with Jesus.

Please log onto Our VUMC Family Facebook page and you will find downloads, quizzes and bible verses you can offer to your child. In the next month we would like to have a ZOOM meeting just to say hi and connect with your child once again.

Please let us know what you think would be a good educational tool for your child (children’s sermon, Zoom meeting, pdf downloads, bible verses or just a warm and fuzzy meeting).

Looking forward to your responses.

Please send your comments to: Dawnmchase@msn.com.

Vernon United Methodist Church

Vernon