Mayor Burrell,

I am disappointed in your view of the council as presented in your open letter in the Advertiser dated Feb. 24. These comments are not only unprofessional but are comments I would never expect to see any mayor state in a newspaper regarding council members of the town he is elected to represent. It seems you would have everyone believe there is a personal crusade against you!

What I see is not a crusade by a council member, and it’s not personal. It is three newly elected council members exercising due diligence in vetting a project that will cost taxpayers approximately $1.5 million by its completion, taking Town Center property off the tax rolls and increasing insurance and operating costs.

You mention several times, this project was approved by previous councils. I would like to point out that in November all previous council members up for re-election were voted out by margins so large it could only be considered a rout. Your first candidate come in fourth, over 1,000 votes behind the third-place winner. Clearly the taxpayers are not as happy with your agenda as you are.

The property being purchased has been under environmental remediation for over 20 years and tests continue until at least 2029. Are we now to pay for the testing? If tests fail, what is the environmental risk ($$$) to the town?

You state repeatedly this project will bring business to the town. Is there evidence to back this up? How much business and will it help control taxes or even cover the cost of its upkeep?

Vernon needs business rateables, not a project that takes property away from the Town Center. This is not the type of project the town center was created for.

Craig Miebach

Highland Lakes