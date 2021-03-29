Throughout the pandemic, we saw Mr. McQueeney’s humanity and heart

To the Editor:

As a parent of a senior and taxpayer, I would like to thank Sparta Interim Superintendent Mr. Patrick McQueeney for his outstanding service to our district this past year.

When the previous Superintendent abruptly left, Mr. McQueeney stepped in to do two jobs and navigate a very stressful year with Covid. Throughout the year we saw humanity, feeling, and heart in what he did for the outgoing seniors of 2020 — trying to make at least a few things special and unique for them. Mr. McQueeney went on to keep the parents abreast of every twist and turn, made videos, and posted comforting messages. Parents would never be able to say there was not enough communication on his end.

He was able to perfectly balance the board of education, Department of Health, township parents with opposing views, and students and staff in a calm and intelligent manner. My family had the fortune of volunteering with him on occasion and all he could talk about was his vision for the district and student welfare. He was humble and sincere and approachable, always ready to listen.

We wish Mr. McQueeney and his family all the best as he takes on a superintendent position in Wanaque. He will be missed and we are thankful for his leadership during a period of great uncertainty.

Ranasinghe family

Sparta