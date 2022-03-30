Think of the difference a book can make in a young person’s life

To the Editor:

In regard to banned books, a book isn’t going to make your child gay, as “praying the gay away” isn’t going to make them straight. What these books may do, is help a gay child feel more “normal.”

It will give them a reference point, to refer them to when their personal troubles can’t, or won’t, be addressed by their judgmental fearful parents or public. The books might even stop a confused adolescent from killing themselves over something that society refuses to accept, only because it’s a different normal than theirs.

John Michael Grohl

Milford