The White House coronavirus response is indefensible

To the Editor:

I still cannot understand the mentality of those who defend the current occupant of the White House and his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

He ignored the early warning signs, allowing the virus in entrench itself in our country. He initially ignored the warnings of medical experts, instead choosing to accept the counsel of his son-in-law and other sycophants. And when Dr. Fauci, someone with far more medical expertise than the president will ever have, issued the warnings that we faced a serious situation, our alleged leadership failed to lead, and Governors Murphy and Cuomo proved conclusively what real leadership is.

The one and only good thing to result from COVID-19 will be the end of the debacle that is the Trump misadministration. Although 2020 has already proven to be a bad year, on November 3 the best thing will happen.

Michael Schnackenberg

Newton