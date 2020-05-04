Thank you President Trump

To the Editor:

Once again, liberals in Sussex County like to spread hate about President Trump and Republicans. Well, the haters are going to hate and as Americans – we don’t have time for that.

I would encourage any citizen concerned with their Constitutional rights and the true state of our country to check out Tucker Carlson, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Mark Levin and Sean Hannity. It’s time for something positive.

I want to thank President Trump for being a remarkable president.

Dear President Trump, thank you for helping and leading this great country – despite the biased media and despite the hatred from the left. Thank you for trying to help the economy, to try to make America safe, and for helping the country navigate through this difficult time.

I am so thankful that you are here now to expose the deep state, and to make sure this country does not become a socialist one. God has you as our leader for a purpose. Keep on fighting for our country and helping us.

We thank you and appreciate you and your family. God bless you and God bless America!

Jonathan Leroux

Sussex