Thank you, friends and merchants

To the Editor:

The Rodfather Gang car cruise was very successful this year. The Coronavirus posed many restrictions but with the team effort we did it. We followed the medical guidelines with social distancing, masks, etc. and we also had the approval of the New Jersey State Police.

We had Between 100 and 200 cars participate in 18 successful cruises, and we only had 4 rainouts. Dash Plaques were purchased by 312 vehicle owners.

The concept of awarding 270 gift cards from local merchants instead of giving out trophies was well accepted. There were three “best in cruise” awards given each week which were chosen by car aficionados . Many of our friends enjoyed the trivia questions in our non-political autonomous zone.

Our new D.J. Captain Kirk, was the consummate music professional.

Many chose to purchase food from the Friendly’s kiosk and restaurant.

It is impossible to thank everybody who made these cruises a success, but we must thank all the wonderful merchants who supported us. We first would like to thank the Martin family for allowing us to have this great venue. Friendly’s restaurant was our main host with the hard-working Negri family providing us with all our needs. Our co-hosts were McDonald’s and Lakeland Auto. Our supporting hosts who provided us with gift cards were Famous Shoes, Harbor Freight, Burger King, Weis Markets, Ronetco ShopRite stores, Midas, X-press lube, Newton Pizza, Petsmart, Lafayette Hilltop Chiropractic and, of course, Cailey Jewelers who presented us with a men’s or ladies watch every week. Without the support of these wonderful people our cruises would not have been as successful as they were.

It was definitely a win – win for merchants and visitors with classic cars, antique cars, hot rods, rat rods, trucks, motorcycles and future collectible vehicles.

What a year, what a venue. Thank you all for letting us be a part of these cruises. We are already looking forward to an even better turn out next year .

Vin De Peppo and Jack Calvert