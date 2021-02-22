Thank you for outpouring of love and support

To the Editor:

I am overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support that our family has received during this very trying and traumatic event in our lives.

From the first responders, firefighters and policemen who arrived at our house fire, to the Warwick community, to my Cornerstone Theatre family in Sussex Borough and back to Vernon.

The school administrators and teachers reaching out to us, the phone calls, texts, emails and instant messages and countless acts of kindness and generosity.

Thank you Carmella Borrazas for setting up the Gofundme campaign, the Vernon schools for your fundraiser, and Cornerstone Theatre for helping my family through this difficult transition.

We have a long road ahead of us. But the journey will be easier knowing that we have had such an outpouring of love and support.

It is indeed a wonderful life.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Tim Mullally

Warwick