Sparta Post Office employees thank a supportive community

Sparta /
25 May 2020 | 08:36

    To the Editor:

    The employees at the Sparta post office would like to thank Don O’Neill with Skate It Forward for providing breakfast for us.

    Skate It Forward has raised more than $5,000 doing Hockey for Heroes events.

    We would also like to thank Mike, Bill, Kelcey, and Christi Brennan for making us a fabulous lunch.The employees are working long hours getting our customers all their essential parcels, medications, and mail.

    Everyone in town has been very supportive. #wereinthistogether

    The employees of the Sparta Post Office