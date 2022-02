To the Editor:

I do so enjoy letters to the editor in the Sparta Independent. I have a suggestion that may bring peace to the misinformed, self-appointed experts, Righteous Right and Looney Left arguing on a weekly basis. Please, rename the paper “The Independent Onion.”

Like that other publication that spouts the bizarre and ridiculous for entertainment, you could be a reflection of local creative writing and an outlet for those frustrated Don Quixotes battling windmills.

Robin Cutillo

Sparta