Pike commissioners, Milford Borough condemn Capitol assault

The Pike County Commissioners submitted the following statement on Jan. 7, a day after the assault on the nation’s Capitol:

“We, the Pike County Board of Commissioners, unequivocally condemn the senseless and irresponsible violence and destruction that unfolded yesterday in our nation’s Capitol. The First Amendment of the Constitution bestows the right of the people to peaceably assemble, but what transpired yesterday was lawless and shameful. Violence cannot be condoned or allowed to diminish the peaceful transfer of power that is a cornerstone of our Democracy.

“As elected officials, we swore an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and we will continue to do so toward the common good and in service to the people of Pike County. We implore our colleagues at the Federal, State, and Local levels to carry out their sworn duties to the people of the United States.”

On Jan. 14, the Courier received the following statement from Mayor Strub and the Milford Borough Council:

“Milford Borough unequivocally condemns the senseless and irresponsible violence and destruction that unfolded last week in our nation’s Capital and that we have recently seen in some cities throughout the USA. The First Amendment of the Constitution bestows the right of the people to peaceably assemble, but what has transpired in Washington and elsewhere was lawless and shameful. Violence of any type cannot be condoned nor especially allowed to threaten the peaceful transfer of power that is a cornerstone of our Democracy.

“We want to express our appreciation to the Pike County Commissioners and other local elected officials who have spoken out in opposition to political violence and we implore their colleagues at the federal, state, and local levels to carry out their sworn duties to the people of the United States of America.”

On Jan. 12, the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners issued the following statements:

Commissioner Deputy Director Anthony Fasano: “What we witnessed in our nation’s capital last week has no place in our nation. Violence in the wake of elections is unacceptable and threatens our institutions and values.

Commissioner Sylvia Petillo: “The challenges we face are best faced together. The violent actions that erupted at the Capitol Building were disturbing and absolutely frightening. Right now, there is so much tension surrounding this election that it is easy to lose sight of the fact that we are all Americans. We should be proud and protective of what we have established and accomplished during our 245 years as a free Republic. Hopefully, moving forward we can put aside our differences, renew a united spirit, and remember...we all salute the same flag.”

Commissioner Director Dawn Fantasia: “The violence on display at our nation’s Capitol Building is completely unacceptable, and the loss of life horrifying. We cannot condone violent protests, destruction of property, and blatant disregard for the rule of law, and must hold those who commit acts of violence accountable.

“Sussex County has been home to multiple rallies and protests spanning the past year, and not a single event ever escalated into violence of any kind, much less the type of violence we witnessed at the Capitol or in cities across the country this summer. This is a testament to the ideals and the standards the residents of our county hold ourselves to. The right to free speech and to assemble peaceably is accompanied by the responsibility to exhibit behavior that ensures the safety of all persons and property, and I am proud that Sussex County proved itself to be a shining example of how exercising our First Amendment rights should look.”

Commissioner Herb Yardley: “America has a long history of protest. It is a way for the citizens of the country to make their voices heard. But when it is combined with violence and destruction, it cannot be condoned.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to add comments by the Milford Borough Council and Sussex County, N.J. Commissioners. Please see related stories: “U.S. Rep. Cartwright defends Pennsylvania votes,” and “Sen. Pat Toomey says Trump committed ‘impeachable offenses.’”