Pass It Along announces departure of executive director

Pass It Along regretfully announces the upcoming departure of Executive Director Tracey Burnett to pursue other opportunities. The board thanks Tracey for her work in building the organization’s systems and processes, having successful programs in place and leaving Pass It Along in a very strong position for continued growth. Tracey will continue to support the organization’s operations through the end of September 2021 as it prepares for the transition in leadership. On an interim basis, the board will provide direct oversight to the very talented associates with Diane Taylor, founder of Pass It Along, continuing her role in leading the Board of Directors. The board, associates and volunteers will all ensure a seamless transition.

Pass It Along’s mission is to build confident, resilient, compassionate teenagers through self-discovery, volunteer and leadership opportunities. Now in its 20th year, Pass It Along continues to serve the needs of local teens in northern New Jersey, providing them with deeply impactful programs that allow their voices to be heard, instill in them a passion to give back to the community and guide them to lead with compassion and integrity.

In Diane Taylor’s words: “It is not easy being a teenager – especially today – and Pass it Along helps young people realize the value of who they are, as well as the gifts that they bring to the world. It’s an organization whose high impact programs and volunteer opportunities lead young people to discover and share the best version of themselves.”

Pass It Along is grateful to all the sponsors, donors, supporters, community partners and business partners who make this vision a reality. The organization is poised to take a passionate leap forward in its involvement with the community and supporting the schools’ Social Emotional Learning (SEL) needs.

