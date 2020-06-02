Oroho, Space, and Wirths helped me cut through the red tape

To the Editor:

The delays in obtaining unemployment insurance during this mass lockdown have been very onerous due to antiquated computers and bureaucratic roadblocks. My own application was delayed as “pending” for weeks on end in part due to tricky questions that couldn’t just be answered yes or no.

In the meantime, the bills kept coming in. I tried calling Representative Gottheimer’s office twice and never even got the courtesy of a callback.

So, instead, I’d like to give credit to the joint Sparta office staff of State Senator Steven Oroho and Assemblymen Parker Space and Harold Wirths for helping me cut through all the red tape. They were courteous, helpful, and kept following up to find out what was behind the delay.

Lyudmila Wolf

Hamburg