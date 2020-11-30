Local family desperately needs help

A local resident is in need of help. Alan and Kelli Sante have been battling Kelli’s severe heart condition and surgeries for a long time. They are in debt with no apparent way out. Alan was also just struck down with a heart attack and nearly died on the operating table and was put in a temporary medically induced coma.

I set up a GoFundMe (bit.ly/3o72zzK) to hopefully help with food, heat and rent until Alan can God willing recover and return to work. With no income (and I do not believe any insurance), this is a devastating blow to their family.

Alan is a coworker and a friend. He is an excellent, friendly, professional and valued technician with Precision Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Butler, N.J.

God willing he will survive this, however he will have a long road ahead, with no insurance and no source of income. I am asking for any help you can offer to help this good man and his family keep food on the table and a roof over their heads during this terribly difficult and scary time in their life. This is a life saving mission!

God bless you and thank you!

Donations to help out the family may be made at GoFundMe.com: bit.ly/3o72zzK.

Claude Jaillet

Hewitt