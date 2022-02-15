Let all voices be heard (yes, even crazy ones)

To the Editor:

With regard to Rick Schluter’s letter to the editor “It’s integrity, not censorship” brings to mind that old adage, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”

Suppressing differing, even “out there” opinions is a suppression of information, with the underlying belief that the average person is not intelligent enough to digest information and come to conclusions on their own. The very discourse will illuminate perhaps just how crazy the opinion/theory is and truly bring facts to the public. I believe this is what occurred with Dr. Watson’s response.

Let all voices be heard (yes, even crazy one like there was no moon landing), let the paper title it as strictly opinion, and allow discussion to reveal it as either fringe unsubstantiated opinions, somewhat truthful, or something in between.

Patricia Spitnale

Sparta