Jessi P. once again lying to thee

To the Editor:

Last week Jessi Paladini of Vernon wrote in she’s ashamed she told people to vote for the mayor. This is a Putin-style dish of lies.

She has always been vocal against the current mayor and former council members. She advocated for the new members. She runs a local Facebook page disguised as a local information page but it is actually a page where she picks the information to fit her narrative and deletes everything else. She writes this typical narcissistic false narrative of an article that only could ever be true in her mind.

This is nothing new. However, it needs to be shared that this has been going on, and I urge you to form your own opinion and be aware of this nonsense. It’s false propaganda using tag lines and BS to sell you nonsense.

Rick Thompson

Vernon