Is everyone suffering from collective amnesia on Daylight Saving Time?

To the Editor:

So Congress was able to agree that daylight saving time should be a year-round thing. What a shame they can’t be in accord about more important things. But here we are with clocks pushed forward — permanently.

I love Daylight Saving Time — in the summer. Making it year-long is very unwise.

Apparently everyone has forgotten that back in the ‘70s, during the oil embargo, Congress mandated that Daylight Saving Time was to be a year-long thing. Problem? During the dark months of winter, the sunrise didn’t come before kids were waiting on the road — in the dark — for school buses. Kids were walking to school in the dark, kids were biking to school in the dark.

Parents went berserk! The mandate was lifted immediately.

Is everyone suffering from collective amnesia? Unfortunate decision on the part of Congress will become obvious when we get back to the dark days of December.

Jim Levell

Milford