If you don’t have the correct facts, you shouldn’t admonish someone with B.S.

To the Editor:

As to Mr. Streicher’s “I suggest using sources other the Fox News”op-ed, check your facts before writing: Mr. Obama did not inherit a job losing economy: in both 2006 and 2007 the U.S. unemployment rate was 4.5%, in 2008 the rate was 5.8%, G. W. Bush’s last year. In 2009, Obama’s first year, the unemployment rate shot up to 9.3%, 15.4 million people, in 2010 it was 9.6% , 8.9% in 2011, 8.1% in 2012, 7.4% in 2013, 6.2% in 2014, 5.3% in 2015, and ending at 4.9% in 2016, Obama’s last year in office. All of Obama’s unemployment rates are higher than Mr. Trump’s: 4.4% in 2017, 3.9% in 2018, and 3.7% in 2019, I am not counting the Covid-19 lockdown rates due to the unusual virus circumstances

As to Alfred’s line “Supporting someone that tells Americans to drink bleach to combat a virus...,”don’t parrot Joe Biden. President Trump actually said “A question that probably some of you are thinking of, if you’re totally into that world, which I find to be very interesting. So, supposedly we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it.” Then he said, “Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you’re going to test that, too. Sounds interesting, right?” He pauses then continues with: “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that, so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me. So, we’ll see, but the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That’s pretty powerful.”

A reporter asked President Trump whether disinfectants could actually be injected into Covid-19 patients, to which Trump responded, “It wouldn’t be through injections, almost a cleaning and sterilization of an area. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t work, but it certainly has a big effect if it’s on a stationary object.” Trump never said anything about drinking bleach. You are parroting Joe Biden’s Trump criticism stated at a factory near Scranton, Pa., where Mr. Biden said, “And when it comes to COVID-19, after months of doing nothing, other than predicting the virus would disappear, or maybe if you drank bleach you may be okay, Trump has simply given up.”

If you don’t have the correct facts, you shouldn’t admonish someone with B.S.

Thomas Archer

Sparta