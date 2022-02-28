Hopatcong Woman’s Club reviews accomplishments and goals

To the Editor:

As a community-based organization, The Hopatcong Woman’s Club is focused on efforts that benefit those in need in our area. Last year was another particularly difficult year for many due to the ongoing pandemic, and we are pleased to have accomplished the following in 2021:

• Our members worked 2,240 volunteer hours

• We donated $5,268 which included scholarships provided to two high school students and an adult woman obtaining more education or training

• We made donations to Operation Chillout, DASI, the Alzheimer’s Association and many other organizations

• Club members contributed $4,184 in in-kind donation which included items for our DASI Safe House. Shower, toiletries, bras, and cosmetic bags for I Support the Girls, and socks and toiletries the Lyons Veteran’s Healthcare Center

• Our Club collected over 8,000 pounds of food for the West Side Methodist Church Food Bank

Never satisfied to rest on our laurels, we begin 2022 with similar goals to assist the community. Here are some ways you can help us provide valuable services and items in the year ahead: (n-n food donations are being collected at the Hopatcong Wellness Center, Hopatchung Rd. Walgreen’s Shopping Center in Hopatcong.)

• The Lyons Veterans Healthcare Center is now asking for all sizes Laced and Velcro (for older Veterans) sneakers for men Veterans. Walmart-type sneakers are fine. Please continue to collect sizes 10 to 13 white socks for the men Veterans and colored socks all sizes for the women Veterans at the Lyons Veterans Healthcare Center. Also, lightweight sweats for men (sizes medium to XXL) shampoos, body wash, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.

• Our Club is still collecting new and gently used bras, new underwear all sizes, feminine hygiene products (open boxes are fine as long as products are individually wrapped,) cosmetic bags, and small and large toiletry items for DASI and I Support the Girls

• We are collecting the following items for the Valley View Nursing Home: new small and large toiletries, gently used jewelry, seasonal decorations, puzzles and small items for Bingo Prizes. Please give your donations to Barbara Daly or leave then at the Hopatcong Community Center.

As in the past, our food donation collection bins are located at Hopatcong Borough Hall and the Hopatcong Post office. Non-perishable items, no glass please. Check expiration dates.

The Hopatcong Woman’s Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month (from September to May) at the Elba Point Beach Club building located at 30 Ithanell Rd, Hopatcong, at 10:30am. There is no fee for attending a meeting and all are welcome. Follow us on Facebook or check out our Club’s Web site www.HopatcongWC.webs.com

To learn more about contributing to any of our causes or joining us as a club member, please contact our Member Chairperson Lisa Hirschfeld at 973-479-9228 or e-mail: lisah101@optonline.net.

To learn more about the NJSFWC (New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs), visit the Federation website at NJSFWC.org and to learn more about the GFWC (General Federation of Women’s Clubs), visit GFWC.org. Our website: HopatcongWC.webs.com.

Cindy Heaton, Communications Chair

Hopatcong Woman’s Club