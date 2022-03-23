Help is here: Find out more during National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, March 21-27

To the Editor:

March 21 to 27, 2022, is National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week. Here are some little-known facts about the people that helped shaped drug and alcohol treatment as we know it today. Treatment started with alcohol use long ago, and has now moved into drugs and behaviors like gambling.

Here are a few facts:

Alcoholics Anonymous began in 1935 with a single meeting, filled with faith, hope and dedication. Dr. Robert H. Smith, “Dr. Bob,”1879-1965, and Bill Wilson, 1895-1971, are the co-founders of AA.

AA has been called by some the single greatest American achievement ever, due to the lives and families it has saved. Today, there are over 115,000 meetings worldwide with more than 2,000,000 members in 175 different countries. You can now obtain AA’s Big Book online. It was first published in 1939.

Lois Wilson, Bill’s wife, along with Annie B., co-founded the Al-Anon family groups in 1951. This group is a support and discussion group for the relatives of people with alcohol use disorder. Currently there are over 24,000 Al-Anon groups and nearly 1,500 Alateen groups meeting in 118 countries.

Narcotics Anonymous began in 1953 by “Jimmy K.”

Today, NA provides support for individuals using drugs a stable means of achieving sobriety. The Basic Text was published in 1983. Today they are an international community of over 63,500 weekly meetings in over 132 countries. Both AA and NA are free of charge.

Marty Mann 1905-1980 was born before women had the right to vote. She was one of the first members of AA and fought to overcome the stigma against women with the disease. She founded the National Council on Alcoholism.

There are so many more who have contributed. Finally, we remember those who have died from their active addiction. They will forever live on in our hearts and they are always a reminder of how devastating substance use disorders can be. Often their memories keep many of us sober, one day at a time.

And to the counselors, sponsors and other professionals who work in this field, I thank you!

If you know of anyone that needs help they can contact the Carbon, Monroe & Pike Drug and Alcohol Commissions’ hotline number at 1-866-824-3578.

Elaine Tucker, CADC Prevention Specialist

Carbon, Monroe and Pike Drug and Alcohol Commission