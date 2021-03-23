Hats off to the VA for great work in getting veterans vaccinated

To the Editor:

I have not seen anything in the news about the great work the Veterans Administration is doing in getting veterans the Covid-19 vaccinations.

In December of last year the VA had received over a million doses and was administering them first to VA hospital staff and hospitalized vets. In January I received a message from the Newton VA clinic to call for an appointment. I was given an appointment for the next day at the Lyons VA campus. They were set up with five stations and so were giving five shot sat a time. There were no lines and no waiting.

After receiving my vaccination I was given an appointment for the second dose. A month later in mid February I got my second dose. Overall a very pleasant experience. Hats off to the VA.

Gary Emmich

Life member of Sparta VFW Post 7248

Sparta