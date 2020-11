To the Editor:

I just went to pay my fourth-quarter tax bill on Nov. 1 for Franklin Borough, when I noticed a nice surprise of an increase of $250 from last year’s fourth quarter. That almost a 10% increase!

My assessment certainly has not changed. What happened to the 2% cap on increases?

Does anyone else find this objectionable? What are those people doing over there anyway? Ridiculous!

Kelly Wronka

Franklin