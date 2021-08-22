Coronavirus Pandemic History

Are we supposed to not learn from History?

And thus remain a backward society.

The nineteen-eighteen Spanish-flu pandemic,

Parallels our Coronavirus havoc.

Then as now mask-wearing political,

One-hundred years and we are still cynical.

Did you know that masks do more harm than good!

In both eras science would be misunderstood.

Now we have a symbolic “Anti-Mask League”,

With civic protests and Presidential intrigue!

We have learned to not snip masks to smoke cigars,

But bare-face “mask slackers” are still ill avatars.

History an Art or Science communiqué?

Both to understand and avoid future dismay.

George Kibildis

Sparta