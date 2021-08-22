Coronavirus Pandemic History

Are we supposed to not learn from History?
And thus remain a backward society.
The nineteen-eighteen Spanish-flu pandemic,
Parallels our Coronavirus havoc.
Then as now mask-wearing political,
One-hundred years and we are still cynical.
Did you know that masks do more harm than good!
In both eras science would be misunderstood.
Now we have a symbolic “Anti-Mask League”,
With civic protests and Presidential intrigue!
We have learned to not snip masks to smoke cigars,
But bare-face “mask slackers” are still ill avatars.
History an Art or Science communiqué?
Both to understand and avoid future dismay.
George Kibildis
Sparta