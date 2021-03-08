Can you help the Vernon Township Ambulance Squad?

To the Editor:

On behalf of Vernon Township Ambulance Squad: Our organization is devoted to providing the best possible care for our residents in their time of need. We are fueled by the devotion, compassion and selflessness of our volunteers. Our goal is to not only help those in need, but to treat each patient as if they were our own family member.

Calling 911 is not anything anyone wants to do which is why we strive to be empathetic, compassionate and reassuring to every patient we encounter. We reassure each patient that we are there for them and will take the best possible care of them. When times are uncertain, there is something that always will be — and that we will always being there for our residents when they need us. At Vernon Township Ambulance Squad, we are currently working on a project that will bring better PPE ( Personal Protective Equipment) and training equipment to our members. Thus protecting them on medical emergencies they respond to, and help continue to advance their knowledge and skillsets. Both PPE and training equipment are crucial in providing better safety and quality care for our patients..

In order to make a difference, we rely on the support of generous individuals and businesses in our community. We would be most grateful if you would consider providing monetary donations to our organization. Your support is critical to the completion of our latest project, and we will gladly keep you updated regarding our progress should you wish. Please contact me at 973-897-5828 if you are able to support our efforts to make a difference in the community. You may also contribute by mailing a check made out to Vernon Township Ambulance Squad, to our address above. If you do choose this option, please let us know who the check is from so we can properly extend our thanks to you. . Thank you so much for your kind consideration of our request, and we hope to hear from you soon.

Kaylee Tancredi, Vice President

Vernon Township Ambulance Squad

Highland Lakes