Beemerville Presbyterian appreciates support for Harvest Home Dinner

To the Editor:

The Beemerville Presbyterian Harvest Home Dinner committee would like to thank our church family, friends, and the surrounding community that supported our annual ham dinner on July 27.

We are so grateful to have been able to once again carry on the tradition that has been an institution in Beemerville for well over 100 years. It was an opportunity to gather together and see not only familiar faces but also new faces that came out in support of our very important fundraiser.

We send a heartfelt thank you also to R&G Produce in Goshen, N.Y., for their donation of potatoes, onions, and cabbage. Also, a thank you to Ideal farms of Augusta, N.J., for their generous discount on corn, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

With this and the support from the church and the surrounding area we are so grateful, next July we hope to be back to full capacity and fellowship as we carry on with this annual event.

With deepest gratitude,

Judith L. Howell

Beemerville Presbyterian Church

Wantage