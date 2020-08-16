Attempt to sabotage post office is a national disgrace

To the Editor:

It is abundantly clear that President Trump, who said so himself, has decided to systematically sabotage the United States Post Office, in an effort to slow, or altogether halt, delivery of millions of mail-in ballots to county clerks nationwide for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

This “slow down” of postal service can bring about serious consequences for many, for example, late or no delivery of Social Security checks, prescriptions and/or goods being mailed from small businesses to customers. Military men and women worldwide depend on the USPS.

This is an assault on a beloved American institution that is referenced in our Constitution. Isn’t tampering with the United States mail a felony? Do you think this is what “Make America Great Again” really means?

I think it’s a national disgrace, and everyone should speak out loud and clear!

Bonnie Rubin

Highland Lakes, N.J.