About Michael Schnackenberg’s letter

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to the recent letter by Michael Schnackenberg titled “Your hero will be swept out of office.”

To the Editor:

In a speech at MIT Obama said: “We didn’t have a scandal that embarrassed us.” Concurrently, his sycophant carryovers to the Trump presidency in collusion with Democrats have unlawfully undermined Trump. This Obama-scandal will go down as an attempted coup d’etat outranking Obama’s scandals: Lynch/IRS; Holder/Fast & Furious; Clinton#1/Benghazi; Clinton#2/obstruction; Anita Dunn/Maoist White House guide.

Washington Examiner Editor Keith Koffler has written a book on Obama’s eight years documenting his findings of eight years in the White House press corps, Koffler has published: “The Obama Scandals: The 22 worst outrages of the Obama administration.”

After the Russian hoax, the Ukraine debacle, more Democrat (Schiff) lies than even falsely attributed to Trump and a double-standard application of law by the Democrats, Trump has given our economy a sustainability to survive a pandemic, effectively ramped-up a multi-faceted response to that pandemic giving us the statistically lowest infection and death rates in the First World.

Speak cooly, disparage Isreal and kowtow to Muslim leaders had weakened America. Breaking laws (FISA) and politicising the nation’s criminal justice system (Mueller) approaches treason.

The recent loss of Democrat seats (CA and WI) in the House should make Mr. Schnackenberg’s knees weaken. Our own Congressman Van Drew changing from D to R. Those seats likely portend this coming November’s election. How about the praise for Trump’s Covid19 efforts from Dem Governors Coumo and Newsom?

Oh! Anita Dunn who prides herself appreciating Chairman Mao? She heads up the Biden Campaign.

Eskil S. Danielson

Byram Township, N.J.