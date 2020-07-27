A response to Alfred Streicher’s claim about Fox News

To the Editor:

I read the above cited letter today with amusement. The writer states: “I suggest using sources other than Fox News.” Mr. Streicher was referring to a letter written by David Togno defending President Trump against the usual talking points from John Klumpp.

Mr. Streicher is on the wrong side of facts and thus the wrong side of history. Getting one’s “facts” from the mainstream media (CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, The Washington Post, The New York Times) results in myopic thinking, thus biased writing.

As an example: President Trump put restrictions on flights from China when Biden called him “xenophobic.” Speaker Pelosi was inviting the media and tourists to Chinatown, San Francisco, and Warren Wilhelm Jr., playing NYC mayor under the name Bill DeBlasio, was doing the same in NYC for the Chinese New Year. All they did was criticize Trump while facilitating the spread of Covid 19.

Even the best economists have concluded a slow recovery attributable to Obama was accelerated by Trump’s executive measures. The pre-Covid 19 results were best ever for minorities, women and youth. Mr. Streicher should check the BLS charting.

President Trump never told “Americans to drink bleach to combat a virus.” Fake news! from the litany of outlets listed above. After hearing a public briefing on how bleach, alcohol and sunlight killed the coronavirus quickly, Trump’s exact question on April 23. “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it (the virus) gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.” (Source: Washington Post 4/24/2020 and of course FNC). The practice of medicine uses potentially toxic lung treatments.

Eskil S. Danielson

Byram Township