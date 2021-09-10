Sussex Borough applies for water grant

Sussex Borough is applying for a $400,000 grant to upgrade its water system.

According to borough’s grant writer, Steve Welch, the application is requesting a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant for instrument upgrades to the borough’s water treatment plant and water-main valve replacement and renewals.

The borough council passed the grant application unanimously on Aug. 31. According to the resolution, if the grant is approved, the project would start in October 2022 with completion possible by April 2023.

The federal program has allocated $6.7 million to New Jersey in four categories: $4.6 million for public facilities; $1 million each for innovative development and housing rehabilitation; and $20,000 for emergency housing repair.

Welch gave the borough council a list of 25 items for which the grant could be used. The grant application is asking for money to acquire, build, and install these public facilities as well as to cover administrative costs.