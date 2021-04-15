The Sussex Borough Council on April 6 reaffirmed its commitment to getting the Brookside Avenue baseball fields in shape for Sussex-Wantage Little League to begin play on Saturday, even though some work remains in the buildings.

League secretary Ben Cerutti asked the council for an update as he said last week that the fields were still full of weeds and the fence topper was not on the fence at that time.

He also asked when the bathrooms would be fixed.

Borough clerk/administrator Toni Smith said the fence topper was expected to be delivered on April 7, and clay for the infield is expected to be delivered this week.

“We’re doing everything we can to get you up and playing baseball,” Councilman Charles Fronheiser said.

The league paid $2,200 for clay conditioner and additional clay for the fields is expected to cost about $1,000.

Brookside Park is in Wantage Township, but the property is owned by Sussex Borough. Since there has been no word from Wantage about mowing the grass, Fronheiser said the DPW will do it.

Fronheiser said the borough is working on getting a plumber to fix the bathroom, and Servpro is going into the bathrooms to clean them.

“it’s not like we’re not working on it,” Fronheiser said. “It takes a little time.”

Mayor Edward Meyer said the borough’s grant writer, Bruno and Associates, has reporter that there are grant funds available for recreational purposes and suggested trying to get money to do some work at Brookside Park.