Veritas teams beat Trinity in soccer

Sparta. Veritas Christian Academy defeated Trinity Christian School at Camp Dawson Field girls soccer on Oct. 14, 5-2. Down 2-0, the Veritas girls soccer team scored three consecutive goals to claim the win. Veritas improved to 3-2-1 overall and (3-0-1 in-conference). Junior Charlotte Milanesi scored 3 goals with 1 assist, while junior Anna Torppey scored 1 goal with 3 assists. Kairos Torppey added a goal. Senior goal keeper Rose Hockman had 5 saves.

In boys soccer, Veritas defeated Trinity 6-2 on Oct. 14. The Veritas boys improved to 5-2 (4-0 in conference) on the season. Senior Eric Reiff had two goals and an assist. Junior Joel Bravo contributed two goals. Senior Caleb Kuiken had 1 goal and 1 assist. Junior goal keeper Daniel Watson had 11 saves.