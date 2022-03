The Veritas High School Girls Basketball team made history on Saturday by winning its division at the prestigious National Christian School Athletic Association Tournament in Ohio for the first time.

The team is coached by Armand Milanesi, whose daughter, Charlotte, scored her 2000 points at the tournament.

“I’m of course very proud of Charlotte for this accomplishment, but I feel the bigger story is what the team has done with this win,” he said. “We came together as a great group and the girls played their hearts out for this win.”

The game-winning nail-biter came when Veritas was down nine points in the fourth quarter and came back to lead by a narrow, two-point spread. It was then that senior Charlotte Milanesi’s defense, rather than her offense, came into play and she made the game winning block.

“The game on Saturday was everything I could ask for the end my high school basketball career,” Charlotte said. “It’s a long basketball season and at the beginning of our season during our team meeting our coaches told us that we want to work up until the very end ,and that’s when our best basketball will come out. And during that championship game on Saturday in Ohio I saw our entire team come together and battle back from a nine point deficit, stay composed, and pull out an amazing win. That last 30 seconds of that game will be a moment I will remember for the rest of my life and it made it so much better that our team is made up of a bunch of girls who are best friends and look out for each other.”

Charlotte said she knew throughout her senior season that there was the possibility of scoring 2000 points.

“However, during the middle of our season we were going through a bit of a slump as a team and I personally was going through one as well, so I kinda let go of the idea of me reaching that goal.”

It wasn’t until going out to nationals that she realized she was pretty close, she said. “But at the end of the day the team’s success and playing well together was much more important than any personal goal. Without the support of my teammates, specifically Anna Torppey and Mackenzie Meyers, and my dad being the best coach throughout my childhood growing up, I would never reach 2000 points. This accomplishment goes so far beyond just me, and I will be forever grateful to be a part of such a special team, with the best girls and coaching staff I could ask for.”

Charlotte will be joining her sister, Chloe, a sophomore, at Massiah University next year to play basketball. Chloe also scored 2000 points in high school.

Senior Anna Toppey said she was excited to have the opportunity to compete in a tournament of such caliber.

‘Amazing teammates’

“I’m so grateful for the outcome of our last game and beyond blessed to have such amazing teammates who gave their all to help us seniors finish our high school careers off strong,” Anna said. “Their enthusiasm and support 100 percent contributed to our ability to get that last win, whether they were cheering from the bench or helping us in the game.”

She started playing in eighth grade and is undecided about whether to play in college.

Mackenzie Meyers is also a senior at Veritas.

“The win at the tournament was a very special moment that concluded our very memorable season,” said Mackenzie. “It is a really great coaching staff and fantastic group of girls, so to end with a national title meant a lot to all of us. We always talk about raising the bar of excellence with each game, and I believe we to to achieve those goals through this win.”

Mackenzie has been playing basketball since fifth grade.

“I would love to continue my career in college and am strongly considering playing next year,” she said.

This is Armand Milanesi’s first year as the head coach at Veritas. He served as assistant for the past three years and when the head coach left to coach at a college, Milasesi stepped up.

“The work ethic of the entire team has been fantastic,” he said. “This is a well-deserved title.”