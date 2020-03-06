Swim program seeking coaches

The Ogdensburg swim program is looking for coaches for three different levels for our pre-team recreation swim lesson program in Ogdensburg, NJ. Lessons are scheduled for last week of June, all of July, Monday through Friday and weather related makeups are scheduled for first week of August. Coaches must have current certificates for lifeguarding and water safety up to date, must have 2 years prior experience lifeguarding, age 18 or older and references with contacts. Contact Michelle at: oburgottersswimteam@gmail.com