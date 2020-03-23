Rothamel wins two championships for Montclair State

Emily Rothamel (Vernon High School) was a junior competitor in back stroke and freestyle events for the Montclair State University (NJ) women’s swimming and diving team this winter.

Rothamel won the 200 backstroke and placed second in the 100 backstroke at the Metropolitan Championships held in New Brunswick. She has team records in both the 100 and 200 backstroke events.

The Red Hawks placed third in the team scoring at the Metropolitan Championships.

Trisha Peterson (High Point High School) was a sophomore guard for the Montclair State University women’s basketball program this past season. Peterson played in 27 games, made 16 3-point baskets and had 15 steals.

The Red Hawks had an overall record of 21-7 and they were 12-2 at home. In the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) they went 15-3. Montclair State advanced to the NJAC Women’s Basketball Tournament where they topped New Jersey City University in the semifinal round before losing to Rowan University in the championship contest.

From there, they advanced to the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championships where they lost to George Fox University.

Jada Hill (Wallkill Valley High School) was a freshman center for the Fairleigh Dickinson University (Florham, NJ campus) women’s basketball team this year. Hill played in eight games and tallied eight rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson.

FDU had seven overall wins, with three of them occurring on their home court. They had five victories in the Metro Atlantic Conference.

Honacy Beco Jr. (High Point High School) and Eamon Logue, a graduate of Vernon High School were both on the roster for the William Paterson University men’s swimming and diving team this past season. Logue is a senior who competed in sprint freestyle and butterfly events and Beco Jr. is a junior competitor in butterfly and spring freestyle events for William Paterson.

The Pioneers placed ninth in the team scoring at the Metropolitan Championships.

Emily Murphy (Wallkill Valley High School) is a freshman who competed in breaststroke and individual medley events for the William Paterson University women’s swimming and diving team this year.

The Pioneers placed eighth at the Metropolitan Championships.

Bryce Falk (Wallkill Valley High School) was a sophomore guard for the Centenary University men’s basketball program this winter. Falk played in 10 games for Centenary.

The Cyclones had an overall record of 18-10 with a mark of 11-2 at home. In the Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) they went 12-2. They defeated Wilson College in the CSAC Tournament semifinal round before losing to Cairn University in the CSAC championship round.