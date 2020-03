Vernon. Registration for PGA Jr. League is now open at Minerals Golf Club, led by PGA Professional MaryBeth Kohberger of To The Tee Golf. All practices and games will be held at Crystal Springs Resort, eliminating travel time to other facilities for games, while creating a family-centered community. Families can register online for either the 13u or 17u age divisions by searching for Minerals Golf Club at PGAJrLeague.com.