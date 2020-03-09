Lady Falcons defeat Lady Braves

Jefferson Township High School (Oak Ridge) defeated Newton High School in girls varsity basketball on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The final score was 45-32. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) sectional tournament, Semifinal Round, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 took place at Jefferson Township High School.

Ivana Tisma scored a game-high 18 points for Jefferson Township. Patricia Orlandoni scored 13 points. Deanna Torsiello scored 6 points. Olivia Demko scored 4 points. Leah Demko and Allyson Legora scored 2 points apiece.

Jessie Brannick scored a team-high 12 points for Newton. Maddie Gore scored 9 points. Olivia Buckley scored 8 points. Taylor Squiers scored 3 points.

Jefferson Township will play against Westwood Regional High School in the next round on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Team records: Jefferson Falcons 23-6. Newton Braves 19-9.