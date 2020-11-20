Dick’s presents $3,200 to Girls on the Run NJ North

Girls on the Run New Jersey North has been awarded a $3,200 grant Girls on the Run New Jersey North has been awarded a $3,200 grant from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter program.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based youth development program that combines curriculum with sport, aimed at building self-esteem and confidence in girls from grades 3 to 8. Throughout the season, the girls discuss topics such as body image, popularity, gossiping, choosing friends, and conflict resolution.

The girls develop character, competence, and confidence by creating positive connections with peers and adult coaches. Ultimately, they make a meaningful contribution to their community with a Community Impact Project and complete a celebratory 5K.

Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in the Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association as one of the most influential after-school programs. An independent study of Girls on the Run found the program is highly effective at driving lasting change in the lives of girls. Ninety seven percent of participants said they learned critical life skills, such as how to resolve conflict, manage emotions, help others and make intentional decisions.

“The empowering environment of the Girls on the Run program is unique,” says Council Director, Maureen Dykstra. “After they complete the program, the girls are mentally and physically stronger, more confident and filled with a sense of accomplishment. We are grateful to Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation for enabling us to bring provide this life changing experience to more girls.”

Brian Hagerman, community marketing manager for Dick’s Sporting Goods, said, “We are excited to partner with Girls on the Run to provide funding for new school programs in the Northern New Jersey area.”

The spring Girls on the Run registration opens on Feb. 22, and the program starts on April 12. For more information about Girls on the Run NJ North or to volunteer, visit gotrnjn.org or email info@gotrnjn.org.