Crystal Springs hosts Sussex Long Drive Championship

The Crystal Springs Golf Resort recently hosted the 2020 Sussex County Long Drive Championship at the Black Bear Golf Club. The first long drive qualifier was held on July 18 with a second and third qualifier held July 24 and 25. The seven top performers in each age category in the men’s and women’s divisions were to compete in the championship on Aug. 1.

The Sussex County Long Drive Event has become a family affair. Dad Brett Haughs competed on July 24 in the Men’s 18-49 Division. He came to the course accompanied by his daughter Lily, son James, and father, Larry, all wearing their face masks.

Qualifiers in the 17 and under Division were led by Ryan Silverstri with a drive of 272, followed by Alex Mullen and Gino Gualandi. In the Men’s 18-49 Division, Justin Prokop led the qualifiers with a drive of 307, followed by Dylan Dembeck, Brendan Allatta, Jeremy Cook, Rick Ramsey, Jonathan Cresci, and Josh Rosen. Joe Smith hit a qualifying tee shot of 277 to lead the Men’s 50-64 Division followed by Raffy Daghlian, Bill Freedman, Ron Van Warner, Rich Fryer, John Buechel, and Tony Alfano. The qualifiers in the Men’s 85 and over Division were led by Al Winn with a drive of 249 with Joe Giammarino, Charles Markarian, and Dennis Raleigh also qualifying.

Of the women competitors, Malena Johnson was the only qualifier in the Ladies under 17 Division with a drive of 210 yards. Last year’s champion Lisa Coe’s drive of 275 yards led the Ladies 18-49 Division with Nicole Fryer, Kim Fryer, and Dona Wallerius also qualifying. It was Judy Barnes drive of 218 drive that led the Ladies 50-64 Division with Mary Lou Nicoletti, Jackie Boshart, Michele Richard, Donna Buechel, Mary Jessica DeFlumeri, and Tracie Fryer joining the qualifiers. The field of qualifiers was finalized by Patricia Zakur with a drive of 192 yards followed by Joan Huffine in the Ladies 65 and over Division.

The Crystal Springs Golf Resort’s courses are open for play following the New Jersey and Federal Task Force Guidelines to ensure social distancing, the wearing of masks when separation of six feet from others can not be maintained, and sanitizing golf carts and other surfaces that visitors may come in contact with.