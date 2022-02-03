Sparta and Hamburg to consolidate their courts

Sparta. The Sparta Township Council on Jan. 11 approved an agreement with the Borough of Hamburg to consolidate the borough’s court into the township’s.

The resolution authorizes Mayor David Smith and Township Clerk Kathleen Smith to sign the agreement on behalf of the township.

Acting township manager Neil Spidaletto said the merger came about after lengthy discussions during 2021, and that it makes sense for both municipalities.

He said Sparta is fortunate to have enough staff to accommodate the merger. The township is now applying to the state for additional grant money to purchase what he called “much-needed upgrades” to the courtroom’s equipment and technology.

The agreement will take effect when Hamburg adopts a similar resolution.