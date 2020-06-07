Rolling Hills students create messages and artwork for health care workers

Joanne Portner, art teacher at Rolling Hills Primary School, recently responded to the need for morale-boosting art. A Rolling Hills staff member, Linda Pier, said her daughter, Katelyn Pier, a Vernon School District graduate and a physical therapist at Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in Chester, N.J., thought student messages and artwork would help her facility during this time.

Mrs. Portner contacted Artsonia, a digital portfolio that offers merchandise with printed student art. Artsonia generously printed and sent 60 student artwork prints to Kessler directly.

Mrs. Portner also selected 12 photo submissions from students from her Community Art lesson. This activity inspired students to contribute to the morale of their neighborhoods by adding teddy bears, the letter “V” for Vernon, or painted rocks to their windows or outside areas.

These pictures were put in cards with messages of gratitude and sent to Kessler, with the hope that they convey sincere gratitude for what health care personnel are doing.