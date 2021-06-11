Sussex County Prosecutor Francis A. Koch announced the sentencing of Charles Burbeng, who appeared before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi, J.S.C., at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton on June 3.

Burbeng, 29, of Jersey City was sentenced to two years of probation. He was given eight days of jail credit and ordered to submit to a TASC evaluation and follow any and all recommendations made from same, perform 50 hours of community service work, and pay fines and fees totaling $1,744.

He pled guilty on April 20 to Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, a third degree crime, and to Driving While Suspended, a motor vehicle offense. .

On Jan. 25, 2019, in Montague Township, the defendant was in possession of ecstasy tablets and was driving while his driver license was suspended.

Burbeng was represented by Thomas Militano, Esq., and the State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Donald F. Cox Jr.