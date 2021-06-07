Sussex County has five new sheriff’s officers

Sussex County Sheriff Michael F. Strada announced the hire of five new officers in the Bureau of Law Enforcement.

At a ceremony held at the Sheriff’s Emergency Operations Center last week, Strada administered the oath of office to the following new officers:

Brian Gallagher

Brian Gallagher is a lifelong resident of Sussex County and a 2011 graduate of Wallkill Valley Regional High School. He attended both Sussex County Community College and Stockton University, where he received a baccalaureate degree in criminal justice.

An eight-year veteran of the New Jersey Army National Guard, where he continues to serve as a combat engineer, Gallagher is also a graduate of the 96th Morris County Police Academy Basic Police Class.

Following a brief period of field training instruction, he will be assigned to the Courthouse Security and Prisoner Transport Unit.

Jesse Bambrick

Jesse Bambrick is a 2008 graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School. He holds an associates of arts degree in criminal justice from Sussex County Community College, where he graduated in 2011.

Bambrick is a nine-year veteran of the New Jersey Army National Guard, where he continues to serve as a team leader of an infantry squad. He is also a graduate of the 96th Morris County Police Academy Basic Police Class. While attending the academy, he placed second in marksmanship among his fellow recruits.

Following a brief period of field training instruction, Bambrick will be assigned to the Courthouse Security and Prisoner Transport Unit.

Khanai Powell

Khanai Powell is a lifelong resident of Sussex County and a 2014 graduate of the Sussex County Technical School. He earned a baccalaureate degree from Montclair University, where his major concentration was in psychology and minor concentration was in criminal justice.

A New Jersey Army National Guard veteran, Powell is also a graduate of the 96th Morris County Police Academy Basic Police Class. While attending the academy, he received the Physical Training Award for demonstrating athletic excellence amongst his peers.

Following a brief period of field training instruction, Powell will be assigned to the Courthouse Security and Prisoner Transport Unit.

Mark Bollmann

Mark Bollmann is a 2012 graduate of Sussex County Technical School and also studied at Sussex County Community College. He is a nine-year veteran of the New Jersey Army National Guard, where he continues to serve as a combat engineer. Bollmann is a graduate of the 96th Morris County Police Academy Basic Police Class.

Following a brief period of field training instruction, he will be assigned to the Courthouse Security and Prisoner Transport Unit.

Justin Bellis

Justin Bellis is a lifelong resident of Sussex County and a 2011 graduate of High Point Regional High School. He also studied at Sussex County Community College.

He is a 10-year veteran of the Frankford Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he continues to serve as a firefighter. Bellis has also previously served as a 911 operator and emergency dispatcher in the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center.

Bellis is a graduate of the 96th Morris County Police Academy Basic Police Class.

Following a brief period of field training instruction, he will be assigned to the Courthouse Security and Prisoner Transport Unit.