Lafayette. Members of the public are invited to join the Sussex County GOP’s Blue Lives Matter dinner honoring the police at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at The Lafayette House, at the intersection of 75 Route 15 and 100, NJ-94, in Lafayette. Tickets are $100. Make checks payable to the Sussex County Republican Committee and mail to Maxim Drive, Andover, NJ 07821. Sponsorships are available. For more information call Joe at 862-293-0584 or joedewitlab@gmail.com.