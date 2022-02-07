Sparta Township Police blotter

Reports of erratic driver ends in DWI arrest

On Feb. 5 at approximately midnight, Sparta Township Police Dispatch received calls about an erratic driver travelling on Route 15 north. Sparta officer Chris Schanstra was patrolling the area and located a silver Toyota Corolla traveling south on the Sparta Junction that matched the description of the vehicle reported.

Officer Schanstra stopped the vehicle and approached the vehicle to speak with the driver, Jaime Guardado-Portillo, 39, of Newton, N.J., and suspected that he had been operating his vehicle after drinking alcoholic beverages.

Guardado-Portillo was asked to perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest upon completion of the tests. He was placed under arrest for DWI and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing. After completing breathalyzer tests, Guardado-Portillo was charged with: DWI, Careless Driving and having an Open Container in a Motor Vehicle. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult.